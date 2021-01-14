Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.6% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,358. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.92 and a 200 day moving average of $166.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $207.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.