Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Kovack Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $349.56. The stock had a trading volume of 68,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,562. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

