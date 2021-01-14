Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 128.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $385,000.

VOO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $348.98. 119,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,562. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $350.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.63.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

