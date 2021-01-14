Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Raised by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after buying an additional 1,348,367 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,190,000 after buying an additional 99,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,508,000 after buying an additional 290,743 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,651,000 after buying an additional 457,472 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.28. 7,191,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,652,404. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.