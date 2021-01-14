Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.46 and last traded at $58.44. 9,194,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 3,878,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.21.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

