Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,331. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $63.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

