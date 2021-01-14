Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.2% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,283,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.79. 4,272,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194,626. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $200.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

