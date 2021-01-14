Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

VTI opened at $198.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.67 and its 200-day moving average is $176.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $199.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

