Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.08.

Several research firms recently commented on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR opened at $175.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.16. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.70.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

