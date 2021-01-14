Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) vs. Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Head to Head Contrast

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Aspen Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vasta Platform and Aspen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aspen Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vasta Platform presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.65%. Aspen Group has a consensus price target of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 43.07%. Given Aspen Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Aspen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A Aspen Group -14.06% -11.93% -7.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vasta Platform and Aspen Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aspen Group $49.06 million 4.95 -$5.66 million ($0.24) -41.35

Vasta Platform has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspen Group.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2020, it had 11,444 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

