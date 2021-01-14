Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner Sells 29,110 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 29,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $755,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 11th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 49,666 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $1,313,665.70.
- On Friday, January 8th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,079,466.96.
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,695,612.60.
Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.59. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $58.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 924,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.
