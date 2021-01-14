VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce sales of $460,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $1.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.31 million, with estimates ranging from $6.42 million to $28.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

