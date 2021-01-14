Velas One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.46 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Velas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $74.31 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000174 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 tokens. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

