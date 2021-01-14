Veles Reaches Market Cap of $52,656.46 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Veles has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Veles has a market cap of $52,656.46 and $85,655.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,372.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,242.03 or 0.03154532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.44 or 0.00389706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.08 or 0.01333603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.85 or 0.00555840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00411260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00279480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020124 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,390,050 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,067 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

