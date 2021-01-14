Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ventas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.72 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. Ventas has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.