Venus Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.26 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Venus token can now be purchased for approximately $4.40 or 0.00011328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $33.26 million and $53.55 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38,740.66 or 0.99809175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002040 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042258 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,563,343 tokens. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.