Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to announce $152.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.70 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $156.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $478.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $476.40 million to $482.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $536.86 million, with estimates ranging from $492.70 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $278.34 million, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $320,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,663,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $64,181.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,989 shares of company stock valued at $404,889. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.