Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.19 Million

Brokerages expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to post sales of $32.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.80 million. Veracyte reported sales of $29.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $115.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.70 million to $116.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $157.26 million, with estimates ranging from $149.90 million to $165.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. Veracyte has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,082.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $471,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,519 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 7.9% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 11.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $26,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.