Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.02 and last traded at $52.58. 679,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 624,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Get Veracyte alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $471,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,082.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,519. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Veracyte by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.