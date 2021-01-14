Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0131 on Top Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Verge has a total market cap of $215.66 million and $8.83 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00391682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 369.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,418,861,743 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

