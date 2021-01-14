VeriBlock (VBK) Market Cap Tops $5.90 Million

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One VeriBlock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriBlock has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $2,633.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

VeriBlock Profile

Get VeriBlock alerts:

VeriBlock is a PoP + PoW coin that uses the vBlake hashing algorithm. VeriBlock’s total supply is 973,090,197 coins and its circulating supply is 695,100,838 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VeriBlock Blockchain is a concrete implementation of PoP, which extends Bitcoin's security to other blockchains in the most secure, economical, and easy-to-implement manner possible, further developing upon the DTTP ethos of PoP. It acts as a fully DTTP security adapter/aggregation layer between other blockchains and Bitcoin. Every time a new blockchain joins the VeriBlock ecosystem or an existing one increases in value, all other blockchains in the VeriBlock ecosystem benefit by enjoying the additional security and decentralization that results from VeriBlock's increased network effect. “

Buying and Selling VeriBlock

VeriBlock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.