Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.18% of Verisk Analytics worth $59,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 24,401 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.75. 18,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,385. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

