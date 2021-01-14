Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.48

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 1721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Sughrue acquired 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338 in the last three months. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Veritex by 21.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,110,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 194,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 524,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 14.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veritex by 18.1% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 354,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 54,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

