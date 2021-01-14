Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Short Interest Down 41.9% in December

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the December 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VERI shares. BidaskClub raised Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veritone in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Get Veritone alerts:

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 538.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 24.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERI opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. Veritone has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.13.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.