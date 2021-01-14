Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Increased by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,816 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 39,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 122,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.06 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. The company has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

