Veros Price Up 108.1% Over Last 7 Days (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Veros has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $206,529.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros coin can now be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00006133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veros has traded up 108.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veros alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00370614 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.04053193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Veros

Veros (CRYPTO:VRS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

Veros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.