Vert Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRXPF) Short Interest Update

Vert Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRXPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Vert Infrastructure stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,657. Vert Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Vert Infrastructure Company Profile

Vert Infrastructure Ltd. invests in, constructs, owns, and leases greenhouse projects to licensed cannabis producers. The company's portfolio of project includes cultivation properties in California; and two in Washington State, such as a 1,000-acre Nevada cannabis farm and 2,115 acres of hemp CBD farms.

