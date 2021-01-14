Vertcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $163,179.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $163,179.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,469.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,179.09 or 0.03065047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.00384680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $504.45 or 0.01311322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.44 or 0.00552246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.00421538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.46 or 0.00279334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00019718 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,276,547 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

