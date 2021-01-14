Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,896 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 273.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $227.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

