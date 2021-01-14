Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,728 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,952,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,443,000 after buying an additional 86,724 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,071,000 after buying an additional 91,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,614,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,213,000 after buying an additional 60,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,294,000 after purchasing an additional 204,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,141. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.