Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (VTX.V) (CVE:VTX) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (VTX.V) (CVE:VTX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.28. Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (VTX.V) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 16,500 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.48.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (VTX.V) (CVE:VTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.30 million.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental, consulting and engineering services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Consulting and Environmental Services. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well abandonment services; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including energy, telecommunications, public sector, utilities, mining, and agriculture.

