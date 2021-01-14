Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They presently have a GBX 591 ($7.72) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 575 ($7.51). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 473.71 ($6.19).

Get Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) alerts:

Shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Thursday, hitting GBX 529.50 ($6.92). The stock had a trading volume of 125,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07. Vesuvius plc has a one year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a one year high of GBX 562.39 ($7.35). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 518.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 438.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.