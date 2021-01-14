Viacoin Trading Up 8% This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000947 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $154,743.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.89 or 0.00387770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 515.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,992 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

