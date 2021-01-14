ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Trading 6.7% Higher

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.86 and last traded at $46.00. Approximately 29,641,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,893,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

