Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) (LON:VNET) Insider Stewart Darling Buys 10,000 Shares

Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) (LON:VNET) insider Stewart Darling bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £6,100 ($7,969.69).

LON:VNET traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 60.20 ($0.79). The company had a trading volume of 233,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £17.43 million and a PE ratio of -26.10. Vianet Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.35 ($2.08).

Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) Company Profile

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment vending machine market, as well as contactless payment solutions.

