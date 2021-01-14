Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) (LON:VNET) Insider Stewart Darling Buys 10,000 Shares

Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) (LON:VNET) insider Stewart Darling bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £6,100 ($7,969.69).
LON:VNET traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 60.20 ($0.79). The company had a trading volume of 233,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £17.43 million and a PE ratio of -26.10. Vianet Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.35 ($2.08).
Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) Company Profile
