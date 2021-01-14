VideoCoin (VID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.66 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $7.66 million and $150,279.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.