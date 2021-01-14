Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,866 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

CAG traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,061,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,898. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

