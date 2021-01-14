Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,947 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,211,000 after buying an additional 902,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,571,000 after buying an additional 733,147 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $76,509,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after buying an additional 627,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $55,200,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMC traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average is $113.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.