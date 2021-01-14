Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Allegion worth $16,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,677,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1,257.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Allegion by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.28. 556,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average is $105.80. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

