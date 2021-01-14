Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 1,950 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Linde by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,902,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,553,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,443,000 after buying an additional 64,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 9.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,577,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,525,000 after buying an additional 131,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock traded down $4.04 on Thursday, reaching $263.69. 1,903,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,147. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.86. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.