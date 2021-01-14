Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 8,849 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.16.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.77. 1,755,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,732. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

