Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for approximately 2.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $21,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Global Payments by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Global Payments by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $5.05 on Thursday, hitting $194.00. 2,147,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.26.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.23.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.