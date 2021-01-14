Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $21.86 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,445 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $21,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

In related news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXPI traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,191. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.19. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

