Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $22.53 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for 2.2% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $22,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 24.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,309,000 after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.67.

NYSE:SHW traded down $9.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $718.78. 408,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $727.03 and a 200 day moving average of $684.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

