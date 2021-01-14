Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $18.57 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,571,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.27.

NYSE:ARE traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.67. 1,328,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,319. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.