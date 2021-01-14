Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded down $14.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $797.14. 486,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $782.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $713.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $718.11.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

