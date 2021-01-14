Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 2.5% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,230. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.62. The company has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

