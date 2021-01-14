Vigilant Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises 2.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Liberty Broadband worth $24,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,435,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $149.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,994. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.87. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $165.23. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LBRDK. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

