Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 3,439 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.5% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.21. 308,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,685,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.