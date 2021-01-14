Vigilare Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $316.23. The stock had a trading volume of 770,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,573,328. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $319.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.